Olin (OLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OLN opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Olin has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Olin from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

