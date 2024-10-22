Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,470 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

