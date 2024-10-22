ONEOK (OKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. ONEOK has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.920-4.920 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.