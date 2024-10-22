Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 74,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otter Tail news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

