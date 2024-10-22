PayPal (PYPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

