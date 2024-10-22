Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.29.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL opened at C$59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50. The company has a market cap of C$34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.13. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$41.51 and a 12-month high of C$59.86.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

