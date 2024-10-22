Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) vs. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Head to Head Comparison

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) and Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Perception Capital Corp. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 60.60% 12.57% 6.36% Perception Capital Corp. III N/A -28.86% 1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Perception Capital Corp. III”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley Direct Lending $275.66 million 6.50 $231.01 million $3.10 6.47 Perception Capital Corp. III N/A N/A $7.15 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Perception Capital Corp. III.

26.9% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Perception Capital Corp. III shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and Perception Capital Corp. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley Direct Lending 0 5 1 0 2.17 Perception Capital Corp. III 0 0 0 0 N/A

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has a consensus price target of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is more favorable than Perception Capital Corp. III.

Summary

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending beats Perception Capital Corp. III on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp. III in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

