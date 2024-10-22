Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBR. UBS Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.
Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
