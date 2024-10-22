Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PBR. UBS Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $13.96 on Monday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 39,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 127.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 137,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 76,752 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 22.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.