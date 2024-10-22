PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.80. 35,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 21,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PMCB Free Report ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.

