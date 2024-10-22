PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) Shares Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.80. 35,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 21,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cellular therapies for cancer in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer.
