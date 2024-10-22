Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $277.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,648.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $31,677.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,648.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $105,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,854.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,718 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,060,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,066,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,906,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Penumbra by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.