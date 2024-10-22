Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 52.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

Visa stock opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.45 and its 200-day moving average is $272.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.03 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

