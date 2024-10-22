Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Invests $84,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMX. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

