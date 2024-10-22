Popular (BPOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Popular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Hovde Group increased their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

