Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

