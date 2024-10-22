Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $132.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $142.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Prologis Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE PLD opened at $117.77 on Monday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 640.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

