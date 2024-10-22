Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

