PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. 19,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Down 4.8 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
