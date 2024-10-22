Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $51,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,202,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 173,975 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $331.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $346.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.93.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

