PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Trading 14.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) shot up 14.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.63. 90,883 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 20,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.81.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 134.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,365.53%.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

