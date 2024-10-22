Q1 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein Decreased by Analyst

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.