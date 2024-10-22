Q2 EPS Estimates for OKYO Pharma Decreased by HC Wainwright

Get OKYO Pharma alerts:

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OKYO Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OKYO Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for OKYO Pharma’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OKYO opened at $0.98 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

