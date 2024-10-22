Q3 Earnings Estimate for BSM Issued By KeyCorp

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 64.88% and a return on equity of 37.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $2,480,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 14.2% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 121,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 21.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares in the company, valued at $44,239,767.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,413.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,412,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,133,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,239,767.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

