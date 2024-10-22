Q3 Earnings Forecast for CrowdStrike Issued By Wedbush

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CRWD stock opened at $309.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.20. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 584.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,929 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

