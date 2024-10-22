Q3 EPS Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Lifted by Analyst

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

FENC opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,212 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.