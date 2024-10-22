Q3 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients Reduced by Roth Capital

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MGPI. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 5.2 %

MGPI stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 118.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,232.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.