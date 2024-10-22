Q4 EPS Estimate for Dolby Laboratories Lowered by Analyst

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $288.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

