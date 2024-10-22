Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (TSE:QIPT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.95. 19,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 30,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.45. The company has a market cap of C$170.21 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.01.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.