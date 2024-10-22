Radius Recycling (RDUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Radius Recycling Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $478.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.