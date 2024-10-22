Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of EMCOR Group worth $62,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EME stock opened at $455.10 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

