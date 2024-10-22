Raymond James Has Bullish Outlook for K92 Mining Q3 Earnings

Get K92 Mining alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$9.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.07. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.64 and a 52 week high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. K92 Mining had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of C$65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

