Raymond James Has Optimistic Outlook of IAMGOLD Q4 Earnings

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.74.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$8.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.87. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$2.87 and a 52-week high of C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

