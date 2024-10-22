Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $61.75. 3,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 4,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.11.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $80.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.92%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

