Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Trading Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35. 20,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 689% from the average session volume of 2,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Repsol Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company’s Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

