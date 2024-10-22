Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:DLC Q3 Earnings

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.35 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Lending Centres
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
Dominion Lending Centres Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dominion Lending Centres
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.