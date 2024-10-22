Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:DLC Q3 Earnings

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSE:DLC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Lending Centres in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Dominion Lending Centres’ FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.35 million.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dominion Lending Centres from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Dominion Lending Centres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

