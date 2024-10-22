Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,078 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Citigroup lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

