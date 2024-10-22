Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.55%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

