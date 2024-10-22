Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock worth $16,999,239 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.