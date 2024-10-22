Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after buying an additional 4,166,905 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,296,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,122 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $511,321,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 40.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,671,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Visa by 26,951.9% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,587,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $416,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $286.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $228.03 and a one year high of $293.07. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

