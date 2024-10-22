Reviewing Athabasca Oil (ATHOF) and Its Peers

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) is one of 402 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Athabasca Oil to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Athabasca Oil and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Athabasca Oil
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Athabasca Oil Competitors
|-12.89%
|4.09%
|3.10%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Athabasca Oil and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Athabasca Oil
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Athabasca Oil Competitors
|699
|4680
|8690
|362
|2.60
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Athabasca Oil and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Athabasca Oil
|N/A
|N/A
|-10.69
|Athabasca Oil Competitors
|$716.89 million
|$110.09 million
|-22.25
Athabasca Oil’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Athabasca Oil. Athabasca Oil is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
31.1% of Athabasca Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Athabasca Oil rivals beat Athabasca Oil on 8 of the 11 factors compared.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta. It produces light and medium crude oil, tight oil, conventional natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations. The company was formerly known as Athabasca Oil Sands Corp. and changed its name to Athabasca Oil Corporation in May 2012. Athabasca Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
