Reviewing Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) and Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Golden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Golden Entertainment 33.07% -0.33% -0.13%

Risk & Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Entertainment has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Entertainment 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Clover Leaf Capital and Golden Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Golden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Golden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Golden Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million ($0.23) -54.35 Golden Entertainment $829.80 million 1.06 $255.76 million $9.27 3.27

Golden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Clover Leaf Capital. Clover Leaf Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Clover Leaf Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

