Reviewing ThermoGenesis (THMO) & The Competition

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) is one of 156 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare ThermoGenesis to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ThermoGenesis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThermoGenesis -153.43% -4,838.39% -107.53% ThermoGenesis Competitors -310.26% -129.13% -20.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ThermoGenesis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ThermoGenesis $9.61 million -$17.98 million 0.00 ThermoGenesis Competitors $935.97 million $70.71 million 109.71

Risk & Volatility

ThermoGenesis’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ThermoGenesis. ThermoGenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

ThermoGenesis has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThermoGenesis’ competitors have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ThermoGenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of ThermoGenesis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ThermoGenesis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThermoGenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThermoGenesis Competitors 382 1540 2115 99 2.47

ThermoGenesis currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 999,900.00%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 199.00%. Given ThermoGenesis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThermoGenesis is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ThermoGenesis competitors beat ThermoGenesis on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-banking, cell-processing, and cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and internationally. The company provides medical device products for automated cell processing. Its clinical bio-banking applications include AXP II Automated Cell Separation System, an automated fully closed cell separation system for isolating stem and progenitor cells from umbilical cord blood; and BioArchive Automated Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for cord blood samples and cell therapeutic products used in clinical applications. The company’s point-of-care applications include XP Point-of-Care System, an automated, fully closed, sterile system that allows for the rapid and automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells at the point-of-care, such as surgical centers or clinics; and PXP-1000 System, an automated, fully closed system that provides fast, reproducible separation of multiple cellular components from blood with minimal red blood cell contamination. Its cell processing products comprise X-Series products for general laboratory use, such as X-Lab for cell isolation, X-Wash System for cell washing and reformulation, and X-Mini for high efficiency small scale cell purification. The company also provides contract development and manufacturing services for cell and cell-based gene therapies. It markets and sells its medical device products through independent distributors, as well as direct to end-user customers. The company was formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. in November 2019. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

