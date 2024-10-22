Robert W. Baird Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $104.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.7 %

SWK stock opened at $105.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

