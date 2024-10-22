Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for Cambium Networks

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cambium Networks in a research note issued on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Cambium Networks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Cambium Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $1.45 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.92 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 29.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,756,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 627,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 338,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 305,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 60.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 290,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.