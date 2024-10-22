Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for TSE:ASM Earnings

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 8.6 %

ASM stock opened at C$2.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$272.90 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 2.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.57 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( TSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.48 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Trevitt Jennifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total transaction of C$39,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Peter Latta sold 40,000 shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$64,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,670. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

