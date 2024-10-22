Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for AMC Earnings

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.84.

AMC opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $6,775,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

