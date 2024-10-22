Roth Mkm Boosts Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target to $20.00

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.21 million, a P/E ratio of 179.80 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $19.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

In other news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 17,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $268,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,093,501.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurilee Kearnes bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581 in the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 59,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

