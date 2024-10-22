Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 40.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

