RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.