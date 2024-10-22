Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Bank of America Q4 Earnings

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,284,099 shares of company stock worth $5,593,609,660. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $771,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

