Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for GS Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $36.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $34.75. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.91 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.69.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $517.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,684,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,425,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,193,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 843,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,598,000 after purchasing an additional 217,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

